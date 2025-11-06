Getty Images Sport
Inter 'should have done better' but Lautaro Martinez captures 'the right spirit' with passionate celebration, says Cristian Chivu after narrow Champions League win
Martinez back on the scoresheet as Inter escape Kairat scare
Inter welcomed Champions League debutants Kairat Almaty at the San Siro on Wednesday, having won their opening three games in the competition. Ahead of the game, Inter boss Chivu spoke about Martinez's lack of goals in recent Serie A fixtures ahead of the encounter. “The captain is on the field because we need his spirit, he is a leader and his presence is very important," he told Amazon Prime Video Italia as he opted against resting Martinez in a side that was heavily rotated – the likes of Manuel Akanji, Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Alessandro Bastoni started on the bench.
Although the Argentine striker found the back of the net against Union Saint-Gilloise in the previous league phase outing of the Champions League, his last goal in the Italian top-flight came against Cremonese on October 4, over a month ago. He has since gone four games without scoring a league goal, his total tally a meagre three goals in 10 Serie A games.
“I made a gesture to Lautaro: to smile,” Chivu revealed. “I told him he needs to rediscover happiness and passion."
The goal did come on Wednesday, as Martinez opened the scoring in the 45th minute. His celebrations were jubilant and passionate, and his goal would ultimately prove to be more crucial than one would have expected against a Champions League debutant. The Kazakh giants gave Inter a run for their money, equalising in the 55th minute via Ofri Arad. However, defender Carlos Augusto restored the lead 12 minutes later to ensure Inter registered their fourth win on the trot in the competition.
Chivu not pleased with Inter's performance
Speaking to reporters after the game, the manager reflected on the result and claimed that his team could have and should have done much better. "This was a lesson for us. We should have done better," he said.
"Yes, we weren't able to close it out earlier. They always stayed in the game and caused us problems. We often tried a three-man defence with the goalkeeper, but we struggled to express what we had planned. I put my face to it, they know it because they are mature and intelligent guys."
Martinez has full backing from Chivu amid slow start
Chivu was impressed with Martinez's performance. The Romanian head coach stated that Martinez leads the team by showing the "right spirit" but urged him to keep smiling.
"Now I'm the coach and the responsibilities are mine, I could have done better. A deal with Lautaro? A player will never dare come to me and ask to play," he told reporters after the game. "I had the idea. For a striker, to get him out of a problem like this, you have to let him play. I'm happier with the play he made in the corner to clear a cross, for example. This is the right spirit for us. Football is also about happiness, you shouldn't get too excited or see ghosts that aren't there. Lautaro is important, as are so many others, and it's important to smile, you have to give your all."
With his goal, the former River Plate prodigy became the joint third-highest Argentine goal scorer in the competition, tying Hernan Crespo's record of 25 goals. Only Sergio Aguero (41) and Lionel Messi (129) are ahead of Martinez.
Chivu enjoying a solid start with Inter
Chivu has done a pretty decent job since taking over the reins from Simone Inzaghi ahead of the Club World Cup in June, even claiming recently that he's starting to "enjoy" his job. The Nerazzurri are on course to seal a spot in the top eight of the Champions League league phase, and thus a direct entry to the round of 16. In Serie A, Inter are currently sitting on second position on the table, just one behind defending champions Napoli.
