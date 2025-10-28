Inter goalkeeper involved in horrific car accident that resulted in death of 81-year-old man in wheelchair

Martinez was described by local reports as “visibly affected” by the incident. In response to the event, Inter Milan cancelled a pre-match press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon with head coach Cristian Chivu, who had been due to speak ahead of their Serie A clash with Fiorentina. The club’s decision reflects the gravity of the situation and the emotional toll it has taken on the player and staff. No official statement from Martinez himself has been released yet, as the legal and procedural processes remain ongoing.

Martinez, a Spanish international born in Las Palmas, began his youth career at Barca’s famed La Masia academy before moving to RB Leipzig in 2020. After a two-year stint in Germany, he joined Genoa and later transferred to Inter Milan in the summer of 2024.

The 27-year-old had been expected to be on the bench for Inter’s midweek game against Fiorentina, but his participation is now uncertain as he recovers emotionally from the tragic event. Reports suggest the club will offer him full psychological support in the coming days.