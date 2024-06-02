Inspired by Ryan Reynolds & David Beckham? USMNT & AC Milan star Christian Pulisic gets his own documentary – with fans promised ‘unprecedented access’ to private life
Christian Pulisic appears to have taken inspiration from Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham, with the USMNT star getting his own documentary series.
- American forward letting cameras into his life
- Looking forward to telling his story
- Show will cover international & club outings