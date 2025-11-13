Inspiration for the future! Portugal's U16s women's team meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in heartwarming video

For the U16 girls, meeting Ronaldo was particularly emotional, given the forward’s status as the country’s greatest sporting icon and the inspiration behind countless youth careers across Portugal. The entire event was captured on camera, showing the young team freezing in awe before gradually breaking into excitement as each senior player greeted them.

The timing of the encounter also adds significance, as Ronaldo is nearing the final chapter of his legendary international journey. The 40-year-old has publicly stated he expects the 2026 World Cup to be his sixth and final tournament, marking an extraordinary milestone no other male footballer has reached. Despite his age, he remains a key figure in Portugal’s squad and continues to score at an elite level, proving he still has much to offer in the national colours.