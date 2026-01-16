Inside Brentford: How Premier League Manager-of-the-Year candidate Keith Andrews turned relegation-favourite Bees into top-four contenders

The upheaval experienced by Brentford between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons is incomparable to any other period since they reached the top-flight. Ironically, you'd have to go back to the summer of 2020, their last as a second-tier side, to find a situation as similar.
Back then, the Bees had just missed out on promotion, both automatic on the last day of the season and then via the play-offs, and knew they would have to sell their two best players. Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, who had 54 combined goal contributions in 2019-20, were auctioned off to Aston Villa and West Ham, respectively, while the rest of their Brentford team-mates had less than two weeks off after a heart-breaking defeat to Fulham at Wembley before they had to drag themselves back in for pre-season training.
In that instance, Brentford defied the odds again. Spearheaded by marquee signing Ivan Toney, the Bees finished third again, but this time prevailed in the play-offs, ending a run of nine appearances in them without actually achieving promotion while returning to the top division for the first time since 1947. On paper, they still had among the strongest squads in the Championship and a now-proven head coach in Thomas Frank to bounce back from heartbreak.
The situation seemed much bleaker in 2025, losing their two top scorers again in addition to the man in the dugout, yet here they are, laughing in the face of adversity once more. GOAL has the inside story on how Brentford have beaten the odds again, ensuring they head into Saturday's clash with Chelsea as the Premier League's top club in west London...