Chelsea FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Huge injury blow for Aston Villa! Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez facing spell on sidelines after fracturing finger in clash with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson

E. MartinezAston VillaPremier League

Emiliano Martinez is reportedly facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing his finger in a clash with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Martinez picked up the injury during the 3-0 loss vs Chelsea
  • Had to be hooked off during half-time
  • Villa will show patience with his recovery
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱