Huge injury blow for Aston Villa! Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez facing spell on sidelines after fracturing finger in clash with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson
Emiliano Martinez is reportedly facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing his finger in a clash with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.
- Martinez picked up the injury during the 3-0 loss vs Chelsea
- Had to be hooked off during half-time
- Villa will show patience with his recovery