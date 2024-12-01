Chelsea player ratings vs Aston Villa: Never write off Cole Palmer! Blues' superstar scores stunner as Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson maintain good form in easy win

The England international scored and assisted as Enzo Maresca's side cruised to a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games and maintained their status as dark horses for the title with a comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Blues were worthy winners as they dominated from the moment Nicolas Jackson fired them into the lead in the seventh minute when he beat Emiliano Martinez at his near post from Marc Cucurella's low cross. Robert Sanchez did have to step up, however, to keep Ollie Watkins from equalising as the England striker bore down on goal after shrugging off Wesley Fofana.

At the other end, Jackson and Cole Palmer were denied by Martinez from close-range, but Enzo Maresca's side doubled their lead before half-time as Enzo Fernandez traded passes with Palmer on the edge of the Villa box before firing in a superb outside-of-the-foot strike.

Article continues below

After the break, the home side struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities until Palmer provided the cherry on the cake with a superb curling effort from 20 yards as the game entered its closing stages.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...