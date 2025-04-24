'Incredible player' - Enzo Fernandez tips teenage sensation to make switch to top European club after impressing in Argentina - with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man Utd monitoring 17-year-old wonderkid
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fenandez has tipped River Plate youngster Franco Mastantuono to make a move to Europe.
- Man Utd, Real Madrid and Chelsea targeting the 17-year-old
- Enzo: "He's showing he has a European future"
- Mastantuono has €45m clause in contract