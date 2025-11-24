Inacio Miguel slammed for 'high school mistake' and Kaizer Chiefs need proper number six 'Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Thabo Cele were not functional' after Amakhosi suffer setback in CAF Confederation Cup against Al Masry
Who cost Chiefs against Al Masry?
Former Chiefs forward Junior Khanye has labelled Miguel's error as a 'high school' mistake after his misjudged clearance gave Al Masry the opportunity to score the second goal.
After going down in the 59th minute when Al Masry struck through a penalty, Chiefs fought back and equalised in the 66th minute when Dillon Solomons found the back of the net.
The game was destined to end in a one-all draw, but a late second-half mistake by Miguel gave the home side a perfect opportunity to strike again.
Thabo Cele and Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa have also been criticised by Khanye, who said the midfield was not functional for Chiefs.
'High school mistake'
“It was a high school mistake from this guy Miguel," Khanye told iDiski TV.
"He is an experienced player and an international … It was a critical phase of the game," he added.
“We have to question the midfield. Mthethwa and Cele were not functional.
“We need a proper number 6 in midfield. In this game, they were exposed. They might get away with it in some Betway Premiership games but not here.”
What made the difference?
Although Khanye was not impressed by the first-half display, he credited Al Masry for changing the game in the second half.
“It was a very boring first half from both teams. How many shots on target did they have? Neither team ever risked anything. I was very disappointed with Al Masry; playing at home, they never troubled Chiefs," he added.
“The body language changed [in the second half]; they (Al Masry) were playing two attackers and were running more in behind. The numbers 8 and 14 [Hassan Ali and Mahmoud Hamada] were playing more forward.”
“Tactically, you have to be smart; one mistake is going to be punished."
Legends differ with Khanye
Although Khanye believes Mthethwa was not functional for Chiefs against Al Masry, fans and pundits have praised the midfielder for how he has performed so far this season.
Indeed, Amakhosi legend Willard Katsande recently said Ox, as the midfielder is widely known, is the most improved player in the Premier Soccer League this season. Mthethwa has played in 11 league games, four Confederation Cup matches, and one Carling Knockout appearance.
“I’d put Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa in the mix. Look at how he finished last season and how he’s rejuvenated himself this season – he’s become an important figure for Kaizer Chiefs right now," Katsande told FARPost.
“He is the most improved player this season. Overall, those are my standout players at the moment, who have been consistent game after game.”
Former Chiefs goalkeeper Joseph Setlhodi also praised Mthethwa and said he deserves a place in Bafana Bafana.
"Mthethwa is a very good, hard-working player; he makes Kaizer Chiefs tick," Setlhodi said.
"I cannot say he is underrated because football, we don't view it the same way. Why is he not with Bafana Bafana? That's a big question. The national team coach might not see what we see in the player. But personally, I believe he qualifies to be in the national team."
"Mthethwa has brought so many things to the Kaizer Chiefs game. On the pitch, he is almost everywhere, covering his teammates, especially where danger is. He is always the first one to spot it."
"He can easily make it easy for his teammates to get a goal. And most of all, he's got the stamina. He is the only destroyer at Chiefs at the moment. That's my opinion."
What next for Chiefs after the loss?
The Sunday loss ended their three-match winning run across competitions, and the challenge now is to rise again.
The Glamour Boys are set to face Magesi in the league on November 26 before returning to continental football on November 30. The Soweto giants will host Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek, hoping for their first victory in Group D.