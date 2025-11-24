Although Khanye believes Mthethwa was not functional for Chiefs against Al Masry, fans and pundits have praised the midfielder for how he has performed so far this season.

Indeed, Amakhosi legend Willard Katsande recently said Ox, as the midfielder is widely known, is the most improved player in the Premier Soccer League this season. Mthethwa has played in 11 league games, four Confederation Cup matches, and one Carling Knockout appearance.

“I’d put Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa in the mix. Look at how he finished last season and how he’s rejuvenated himself this season – he’s become an important figure for Kaizer Chiefs right now," Katsande told FARPost.

“He is the most improved player this season. Overall, those are my standout players at the moment, who have been consistent game after game.”

Former Chiefs goalkeeper Joseph Setlhodi also praised Mthethwa and said he deserves a place in Bafana Bafana.

"Mthethwa is a very good, hard-working player; he makes Kaizer Chiefs tick," Setlhodi said.

"I cannot say he is underrated because football, we don't view it the same way. Why is he not with Bafana Bafana? That's a big question. The national team coach might not see what we see in the player. But personally, I believe he qualifies to be in the national team."

"Mthethwa has brought so many things to the Kaizer Chiefs game. On the pitch, he is almost everywhere, covering his teammates, especially where danger is. He is always the first one to spot it."

"He can easily make it easy for his teammates to get a goal. And most of all, he's got the stamina. He is the only destroyer at Chiefs at the moment. That's my opinion."