Kaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FC
Michael Madyira

'In this kind of game what you need is three points' - Nasreddine Nabi concedes Kaizer Chiefs had 'a difficult game' against Magesi but Owen Da Gama believes Amakhosi 'could’ve scored more goals, we defended pathetically'

Premier Soccer League Kaizer Chiefs Magesi FC Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs N. Nabi O. Da Gama

Amakhosi bounced back to winning ways, ending a two-match losing run with a victory over Dikwena Tsa Meetse.

  • Chiefs beat Magesi at home
  • Nabi feels it was a difficult match
  • Da Gama says Chiefs should have won big
