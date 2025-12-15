In-form Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng wins award ahead of AFCON in Morocco

Bafana Bafana forward Relebohile Mofokeng has been named Orlando Pirates Player of the Month for November and December.

The youngster has been phenomenal since he returned from an injury that sidelined him for quite some time. His recent big contribution was scoring an extra-time goal to hand the Sea Robbers a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final on December 6.

Previously, he provided an assist for Evidence Makgopa's goal in the Premier Soccer League 2-0 win over Durban City on November 29.

On November 5, he provided an assist for Yanela Mbuthuma as Pirates won the Carling Knockout semi-final over Golden Arrows by a scoreline of 3-1.

Oswin Appollis, who was beaten to the award by Mofokeng, was equally impressive. The former Polokwane City forward provided an assist for Patrick Maswanganyi in their 2-0 win against Durban City.

He also created the chance for Tshepang Moremi, who scored the only goal in their match against Richards Bay on November 8.