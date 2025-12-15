In-form Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng wins award ahead of AFCON in Morocco
Mofokeng wins award
Bafana Bafana forward Relebohile Mofokeng has been named Orlando Pirates Player of the Month for November and December.
The youngster has been phenomenal since he returned from an injury that sidelined him for quite some time. His recent big contribution was scoring an extra-time goal to hand the Sea Robbers a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final on December 6.
Previously, he provided an assist for Evidence Makgopa's goal in the Premier Soccer League 2-0 win over Durban City on November 29.
On November 5, he provided an assist for Yanela Mbuthuma as Pirates won the Carling Knockout semi-final over Golden Arrows by a scoreline of 3-1.
Oswin Appollis, who was beaten to the award by Mofokeng, was equally impressive. The former Polokwane City forward provided an assist for Patrick Maswanganyi in their 2-0 win against Durban City.
He also created the chance for Tshepang Moremi, who scored the only goal in their match against Richards Bay on November 8.
Pirates confirm Mofokeng's award
"Relebohile Mofokeng is the Orlando Pirates Player of the Month for November and December, as voted on by the Bucs faithful," the club's statement read on Monday, December 15.
"The 21-year-old’s quality has shone through in recent weeks when he emerged among the league’s standout performers, proving crucial in what has been a successful period for the Buccaneers. His stellar performances over the past month included a crucial goal in the Carling Knockout final, which ended his side’s 13-year wait for the title.
"Mofokeng’s overall impact helped him notch up the award with 49% of the votes, ahead of Oswin Appollis, who received 18%. It’s the first individual award in the 2025/26 season for the Bucs star, who has already bagged a few accolades in what is still a young career," the statement added.
"His recent form bodes well for his next challenge as he swaps club colours for those of South Africa ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco."
Broos hails Ouaddou for forward's form
Although Abdeslam Ouaddou has been benching Appollis sometimes, Bafana head coach Hugo Broos hailed the Moroccan tactician for the development of the forward.
"I think Oswin has made a very big progression. When I saw him playing in his former team, okay, the qualities were there, but yes, it was only in an offensive way," Broos said.
"I think Oswin has become more mature now that he’s playing at Pirates. I think his coach is helping a lot. I see him working now. He is working a lot. He has good passing.
"He has become very important for Orlando Pirates, and he has also become very important for Bafana Bafana in recent games. He scores goals," added the Belgian.
"He is always dangerous when he is on the ball, and he helps us a lot off the ball. Even though he is small, he has the energy of someone higher [taller] than him."
Focus on AFCON
The Pirates stars should be more motivated after winning the Carling Knockout after initially defending the MTN8. The double cup success could inspire them as they carry the national aspirations in a Bafana squad that they dominate.
The 1996 African champions will kickstart their campaign with a game against COSAFA rivals Angola on December 22. Four days later, they will be up against perennial winners Egypt before Group B's concluding match against Zimbabwe.
Already, Broos has stressed the need to win their first game, insisting a positive outcome will set the tone for their next games.
“The AFCON group is not bad, but a little bit tricky with a team like Angola. Two months ago, I didn’t know so much about Angola, but once a draw was there, I looked at them; they are not a bad team. Their players play abroad also," Broos said.
“You can judge now what we can expect, and they are our first game. In a tournament like this, it’s very important to win your first game."