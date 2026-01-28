Goal.com
Sipho Mbule, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

'Imagine it being called Orlando Mbule Amstel Arena! It will make him play more than Messi; pity Kaizer Chiefs won't play in the Pirates Stadium' - Fans

The Buccaneers have been doing quite well for the last three seasons, during which they have won seven major trophies. This season, the Soweto giants have been tipped to win all the available domestic trophies owing to their impressive form at home. It explains why even investors want a piece of the cake since it will increase their products' visibility.

Orlando Pirates will be playing in a newly refurbished facility, as recently confirmed by the Orlando Stadium management.

"A new chapter in the story of Soweto football was unveiled on Tuesday morning as Amstel, the official beer partner of Orlando Pirates Football Club, revealed the new name of the iconic stadium – Orlando Amstel Arena," the Bucs media team confirmed.

"The unveiling ceremony took place in the heart of Orlando, Soweto, and was fittingly opened by a moving performance and prayer from the Orlando Pirates choir, setting a reflective and celebratory tone for the historic moment," they added.

Have a look at the reactions by fans as sampled by GOAL

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Remove Orlando, it is confusing neigbours

    They must just remove that Orlando and name it Amstel Arena because it's confusing our neighbors - Phumlani Man P Fodo

  • Irvin Khoza, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates are mere tenants

    You're making it look like Pirates had a say in that; as if they have shares in the stadium while they're just mere tenants - Jah-Kiss Tha Wordsmith

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Pirates being used by Amstel to get the market?

    This is the problem with sponsors who are slowly losing the market. They would do anything they please to get everybody's attention, and the municipality won't do anything about it as long as the terms keep flowing in monthly - Mashudu Afortunado Leo 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    My eyes are drunk!

    We are tired of seeing this. Amstel this, Amstel that; my eyes are drunk now - Amakhosi Thula Ngoxolo 

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    They want Mbule to feel at home

    With the change of Orlando Stadium name, Pirates want to make Sipho Mbule feel at home - Sìbusiso 

  • Orlando Pirates fans, October 2025Backpage

    Now increase spectator engagement

    Time to modernize it and build team dugouts with modern seats and install permanent media panels for advertisements to increase spectator engagement -  Lokothwayo Magutshwa

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    It is a pity Chiefs won't play there

    It's a pity Chiefs won't play in DC Stadium, we were going to hammer you in your own backyard - Butter Donald

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates are a big brand

    It’s time to admit it now, guys. Orlando Pirates is a big brand with history makers. Up the Bucs - Donald Tinyiko

  • Sipho Mbule, South AfricaBackpagepix

    It will make Mbule play like Messi

    Imagine it being called Orlando Mbule Amstel Arena! It will make him play more than Messi - Dakalo

