'Imagine it being called Orlando Mbule Amstel Arena! It will make him play more than Messi; pity Kaizer Chiefs won't play in the Pirates Stadium' - Fans

Orlando Pirates will be playing in a newly refurbished facility, as recently confirmed by the Orlando Stadium management.

"A new chapter in the story of Soweto football was unveiled on Tuesday morning as Amstel, the official beer partner of Orlando Pirates Football Club, revealed the new name of the iconic stadium – Orlando Amstel Arena," the Bucs media team confirmed.

"The unveiling ceremony took place in the heart of Orlando, Soweto, and was fittingly opened by a moving performance and prayer from the Orlando Pirates choir, setting a reflective and celebratory tone for the historic moment," they added.

Have a look at the reactions by fans as sampled by GOAL.