Ill discipline? Motaung Jr. responds to 'fabricated, totally dishonest' speculation on why Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala missed recent Kaizer Chiefs defeats

Mduduzi Shabalala has been a key player for Kaizer Chiefs this season, having made 27 appearances across all competitions, with a return of three goals and an assist.

Interestingly, the direct four-goal contribution has been in the Premier Soccer League, where he has made 17 appearances from the possible 18 that his club has played.

Youngster Mfundo Vilakazi has represented the club 19 times in all assignments; 11 have come in the PSL, where the 20-year-old has a goal, while the one assist came in the CAF Confederation Cup.