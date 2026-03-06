Ill discipline? Motaung Jr. responds to 'fabricated, totally dishonest' speculation on why Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala missed recent Kaizer Chiefs defeats
- Backpagepix
Shabalala and Vilakazi: The stats
Mduduzi Shabalala has been a key player for Kaizer Chiefs this season, having made 27 appearances across all competitions, with a return of three goals and an assist.
Interestingly, the direct four-goal contribution has been in the Premier Soccer League, where he has made 17 appearances from the possible 18 that his club has played.
Youngster Mfundo Vilakazi has represented the club 19 times in all assignments; 11 have come in the PSL, where the 20-year-old has a goal, while the one assist came in the CAF Confederation Cup.
- Backpage
The controversy!
In the Soweto derby against Pirates on February 28 at the FNB Stadium, both Shabalala and Vilakazi were missing from the matchday squad.
Rumours surfaced that the duo had misbehaved, which led to their exclusion.
In the most recent outing versus Richards Bay, Shabalala was involved and came in as a substitute, replacing Ethan Chislett. However, Vilakazi was not there.
- Backpage
What really happened?
In his interview with Kaizer Chiefs Radio, the club's Sporting Director did not have kind words for those who were spreading baseless reports.
"I saw some rumours that Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala were left out of the matchday squad because of ill discipline, that was extremely disappointing to hear, it was a lie and fabricated, totally dishonest," he stated.
“Mfundo has been injured, was not able to train, Mdu, we’ve had no disciplinary issues,” he continued.
“These young boys do so much for this team; they play an instrumental role in us lifting the trophy we did, under immense pressure, as young, talented players.
“They give everything for this club and for flat-out lies to be said about them, that for me is where I draw the line, and we have issues.
“That’s totally unacceptable; none of them were dropped for disciplinary issues; that never happened," Motaung Jr. concluded.
- Backpage
The next assignment for Amakhosi
Having crashed out of the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup, Amakhosi have only the Premier Soccer League to play for, where they hope to at least finish in the top two.
They will host Durban City at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, March 15, aiming to complete a double over them following the 1-0 victory in the previous meeting.