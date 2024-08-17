Ilkay Gundogan has asked to leave Barcelona after being left out of squad for La Liga opener as Jose Mourinho plans to 'do everything possible' to bring ex-Man City star to Fenerbahce
Ilkay Gundogan has reportedly asked to leave Barcelona and is attracting interest from Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, as well as Saudi Arabia.
- Gundogan asks Barcelona for exit
- Mourinho ready to do "everything" to sign him
- Saudi clubs also hovering