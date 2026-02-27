Igor Tudor admits Tottenham role is biggest challenge of his career as Croatian bids to drag Spurs to safety

Spurs currently sit in 16th place, only four points clear of the drop zone with 11 games remaining. Spurs' Premier League future at stake after a horror run of form over the winter months left the London club flirting with an unthinkable relegation to the Championship. Tudor is determined to block out any external distractions to ensure his squad remains focused on the fight for survival.

"We need to be focused on us, what we can do, less thinking about others, that's always good and it will be good," Tudor said.

Despite their domestic struggles, Spurs will discover their Champions League opponents for the round of 16 on Friday. However, Tudor promised to waste no energy on potential glamour ties with continental heavyweights Atletico Madrid or Galatasaray due to the club's precarious position in the league table. The interim boss is keeping his blinkers on until safety is mathematically secured.

"I don't think too much about the draw. If you ask me whether I expect the draw tomorrow, it won't change for me nothing," Tudor added.