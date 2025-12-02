Igor Thiago: The rise of Brentford's goal machine challenging Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot and battling for Brazil starting spot at the World Cup

Many tipped Brentford to be fighting a relegation battle after the summer departures of talismanic attacking duo Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, club captain Christian Norgaard and beloved manager Thomas Frank. Keith Andrews made the step up from set-piece coach to succeed Frank, and was deemed to be lacking the necessary experience and squad depth to keep the team competitive at the highest level.
But Andrews has defied his doubters by embracing the same direct style of play as Frank and placing his trust in Thiago to lead the line. The 24-year-old has netted 11 goals in 13 Premier League games - just three shy of Haaland's tally in Manchester City colours - to propel Brentford back into the top half of the table as he almost single-handedly plugs the gap left by Mbeumo and Wissa.
Aston Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle are all now reportedly interested in signing Thiago, and talk of a maiden Brazil call-up is growing with each passing game. He could even jump to the front of his country's No.9 queue ahead of the 2026 World Cup if he can deal a major blow to Arsenal's title hopes when Brentford make the short trip to the Emirates on Wednesday.