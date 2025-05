The Buccaneers faithful are not convinced that the interim coach has what it takes to take the team forward.

Orlando Pirates ended their Premier Soccer League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Magesi FC at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was an unanticipated result by the Bucs fans who expected their team to collect maximum points under interim coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Since Jose Riveiro's exit, the caretaker tactician has managed three draws and a win in the four outings he has been in charge of.

Article continues below

Have a look at what the fans said after the game as sampled by GOAL.