'Ibrahimovic is just a name' - Zlatan's son Maximilian eager to 'do my own thing' after completing transfer to Ajax from AC Milan
Following in his father's footsteps
Twenty-five years after Zlatan burst onto the European scene as a brash, pony-tailed prodigy at Ajax, his son, Maximilian, has arrived in Amsterdam to don the famous red and white jersey. The 19-year-old forward has completed a loan move from Italian giants AC Milan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, a deal which includes an option for the Dutch club to make the transfer permanent in the summer.
Upon his arrival at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Maximilian was given an extensive behind-the-scenes tour of his new home. While the nostalgia surrounding his surname is unavoidable for the fans and media, the player himself cut a composed figure, focused firmly on the present rather than the past. His first impressions were those of a young man eager to get to work rather than one overawed by the occasion.
"I feel good. I’m excited," he said after settling into the stadium. "I am my own person and player, and I want to write my own story."
Stepping out of Zlatan's shadow in Amsterdam
His father's time at Ajax was transformative; it was the launchpad that propelled him to global superstardom. Zlatan spent three years in the Dutch capital, where he won two Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Beker. He racked up 48 goals in 110 games along the way. For Maximilian, returning to the place where his father made his name is a beautiful quirk of fate, but he is keen to stress that this is a professional decision, not a sentimental pilgrimage.
"Nice that my father also played for Ajax," Maximilian acknowledged. "I am happy that I get the opportunity to continue developing myself here as well."
However, he was quick to draw a line under the family connection. "Yet for me, it does not really feel like I is following in his father’s footsteps. I am here to do my own thing. And I am really looking forward to that."
Naturally, Zlatan played a role in guiding his son toward the Eredivisie giants. The elder Ibrahimovic, who knows the demands of the club better than most, gave the move his blessing. "He said Ajax is a great club and Amsterdam is a great city," Maximilian revealed. "The fans are nice, and the league is good. Only good things. I think my father is happy for me."
But the teenager concluded with a flash of the family confidence: "Ibrahimovic is just a name. I am Maximilian. We are both very different."
Embracing the total football philosophy
One of the primary reasons for the move, according to the player, is the tactical fit. Ajax is renowned worldwide for its specific philosophy - a commitment to attacking, technical, and dominant football that prioritises development and flair. For a young forward looking to refine his game, there are few better finishing schools in world football.
"I love the Ajax philosophy, the attacking way of playing," Maximilian said. "I think that suits me very well.
"I am very fast, and I like to dribble. And I love attacking. This step is a great challenge."
The Eredivisie has long been a haven for technical wingers and forwards who thrive in one-on-one situations. If Maximilian can marry his pace and dribbling ability with the tactical intelligence demanded by the Ajax coaching staff, the "attacking way of playing" he admires could see him flourish rapidly in the Netherlands.
Ready to entertain the Ajax faithful
The loan deal runs for six months, a relatively short window for a young player to make a significant impact. However, the inclusion of an option to buy suggests that both Ajax and AC Milan view this as a potential long-term partnership if the initial audition goes well. The pressure is on to perform immediately, but Maximilian appears ready to embrace the grind.
"I will work extremely hard every day. Then we will see what happens," he promised. "I want to be a good player for Ajax. To win and to improve. I work hard, and I like to win."
His final message to the supporters was one of promise. In a stadium that has witnessed some of the greatest attackers in history, the crowd demands entertainment. Maximilian is aware of this responsibility. "I think I can entertain the fans well," he concluded. "I think they will enjoy seeing me."
