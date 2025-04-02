'They think only Virgil plays!' - Ibrahima Konate opens up on frustrations with playing alongside Van Dijk at Liverpool as he claims Dutchman hogs the limelight
Ibrahima Konate revealed his frustrations with playing alongside Virgil van Dijk as he joked that the Liverpool captain hogs all the limelight.
- Konate revealed frustrations of playing with Van Dijk
- Accused Dutchamn of hogging all the limelight
- Reds face Fulham on Sunday