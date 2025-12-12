'I won't talk about the No. 2' - Hansi Flick delivers brutal snub to Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Barcelona boss confirms Joan Garcia is untouchable

The goalkeeping hierarchy at Barcelona has been the subject of intense scrutiny for months, but Flick has finally moved to end the debate with a ruthless declaration of intent. Speaking ahead of his side's return to La Liga action, the former Bayern Munich boss made it abundantly clear that there is no rotation planned between the sticks. Despite Ter Stegen's return to fitness and his inclusion in the matchday squad against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League midweek, the door to the first team appears firmly shut.

When asked about the situation and whether the veteran German could expect minutes soon, Flick was blunt. He reaffirmed his faith in summer signing Joan Garcia, dismissing the notion that the position is up for grabs.

"Joan is number one," Flick stated emphatically. "I am not going to talk about the number two or number three goalkeeper. Joan plays, we believe in him and I have no idea of changing Joan. And he has done very well."

He added: "Of course I've spoken to him. It's my job, but it's something between him and me. "