'I wasn't an A**hole' - Benni McCarthy happy with Jose Mourinho's foreword as he recalls relationship with legendary tactician - 'He will always speak very highly of me'

Benni went on to explain what Mourinho's comment meant before explaining how he professionally conducted himself during his active days.

"Man, just what he said about me as well; you know, I think a lot of people’s views will change when they hear, you know, what he actually said and how I was more than just a football player. You know, I was a humanitarian as well, and the way I conducted myself. You know that I’ve earned the respect from people, that people didn’t just respect me because I’m a goal scorer, but I was a complete player," he said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

“I was a team player as well. For example, in the Champions League final, if I were an a**hole, I would have just said, like, ‘No, I want to play. I’ve got the team to where I was, but if I had to be sacrificed, I’d take it, you know; I wasn’t bigger than the team. I wasn’t bigger than anybody.

“If the manager feels that that’s probably the best thing to do, and then, yeah, I take it, you know, not happy, but I take it because it’s in the best interest of the team, and I think that’s what was respected more than anything else when it comes to that. And I think that’s why he will always speak very highly of me, because I wasn’t a selfish player. I didn’t make it about me," Benni concluded.