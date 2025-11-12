'I’m baffled by this one' - Tim Howard questions Weston McKennie's USMNT absence for November friendlies

Howard didn't mince words when discussing McKennie's absence, stating that the decision "makes no sense to him at all." The former USMNT star pointed out that McKennie would essentially be training with a skeleton squad at Juventus during the international break, providing limited opportunity to impress his club manager.

“Weston’s going to be training, all the other internationals at his club are gone!” Howard said on the Unfiltered soccer podcast. “They’re going to their national team, so he’s going to be training with a skeleton squad or some reserves or some other guys.

“So, I can assure everybody who’s listening, you are not impressing a manager in a 10-day international window back at your club. And by the way, if that was the case, I’d say to my manager, ‘You want to assess me? Well, I’m going to play two games, I’m going to play two really good international games, you should watch those 180 minutes cause I’m going to be on the pitch.’