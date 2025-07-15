‘I don’t need therapy anymore, Kaizer Chiefs healed me! We don’t have competition in the Netherlands! We want Barcelona, let’s go to Madrid; Premier Soccer League please deliver the title to Naturena tomorrow morning’ - Fans

Amakhosi ended their winless streak with a victory over PEC Zwolle on their Netherlands pre-season tour on Tuesday.

Naledi Hlongwane’s second-half strike proved decisive as Kaizer Chiefs claimed a morale-boosting victory in what was a markedly improved performance from Nasreddine Nabi’s men against their Eredivisie opposition on Tuesday, 15 July.

Following defeats to Vitesse, Utrecht and NEC Nijmegen, the win offers a welcome lift as the Glamour Boys prepare for their final pre-season fixture against FC Twente on Wednesday, 16 July.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted on social media.

