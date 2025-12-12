Hugo Broos unhappy with FIFA as he reveals players who WILL NOT travel with the team to Morocco for AFCON on Wednesday because 'we will leave those players in their clubs'
Why players will join their teams late
FIFA ruled that clubs have the right to release players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on 15th, just six days before the competition starts in Morocco.
Among the countries that will be affected will be South Africa who finished third in the 2023 edition staged in the Ivory Coast.
The Hugo Broos-led men are scheduled to play Ghana on Tuesday in their final build-up game before leaving for Morocco a day later.
How Bafana Bafana will be impacted
"And Ivory Coast and Senegal, and Mali, who have only players who play abroad, what are they going to do? So, they have their players next week, the 15th, and for Morocco, six days later they play their opening game,” Broos said as quoted by SABC Sport.
“That means again what FIFA thinks about CAF, about Africa, but I'm sure that there has been pressure from the European clubs to change the date. So, that's the reason why Ngezana Siyabonga], Campbell [Shandre], Foster [Lyle], and Sithole [Siphephelo] can't be here before next week.
“I think it's not an opportunity to let them come after the weekend, if you take Sithole and Campbell and Foster, Foster is playing Saturday, so he can't be here on Monday," he continued.
“Campbell is playing Sunday, so he will not be here before Tuesday. Sithole is playing Saturday, he will be here on Monday, but I don't think you can ask those players to travel and be here on Monday, and take another flight to Morocco on Wednesday.
“So, I think we will leave those players in their clubs, and they will join us when we arrive in Morocco," the Belgian tactician added.
Ngezana to arrive early but...
Ngezana was part of the FCSB team that played Feyenoord on Thursday night in the Europa League's League Phase, a match the former Kaizer Chiefs defender scored.FCSB have a league game against Unirea Slobozia on Monday which falls on a day clubs should release players for international duty.
"For Ngezana, it's a little bit different; they are playing on Monday, which means he can't play because it's the day they have to release their players. So we will call Ngezana the next day because tomorrow he's playing in the Euro league,” Broos continued.
“So, we call him and maybe he can travel on Friday and be with us on Saturday. It's a little problem, it's not a big problem and I'm happy to be coach of a country where the majority of the players are local players because otherwise you can't start a camp, you have to start it next week.
“So, I don't think that my colleagues in the other countries will be so happy for the moment," he concluded.
- Backpage
Why the 2025 AFCON is vital for Broos
This will be the final AFCON for coach Broos who will retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Having won the crown with Cameroon in 2021, the Belgian hopes to lift the title, once again, with Bafana Bafana,, who last tasted it in 1996.