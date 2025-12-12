Hugo Broos unhappy with FIFA as he reveals players who WILL NOT travel with the team to Morocco for AFCON on Wednesday because 'we will leave those players in their clubs'

"And Ivory Coast and Senegal, and Mali, who have only players who play abroad, what are they going to do? So, they have their players next week, the 15th, and for Morocco, six days later they play their opening game,” Broos said as quoted by SABC Sport.

“That means again what FIFA thinks about CAF, about Africa, but I'm sure that there has been pressure from the European clubs to change the date. So, that's the reason why Ngezana Siyabonga], Campbell [Shandre], Foster [Lyle], and Sithole [Siphephelo] can't be here before next week.

“I think it's not an opportunity to let them come after the weekend, if you take Sithole and Campbell and Foster, Foster is playing Saturday, so he can't be here on Monday," he continued.

“Campbell is playing Sunday, so he will not be here before Tuesday. Sithole is playing Saturday, he will be here on Monday, but I don't think you can ask those players to travel and be here on Monday, and take another flight to Morocco on Wednesday.

“So, I think we will leave those players in their clubs, and they will join us when we arrive in Morocco," the Belgian tactician added.