Hugo Broos' Orlando Pirates-dominated AFCON squad is 'not balanced' and 'a disgrace to South Africa'

One question that Broos has had to deal with over time is the omission of Wydad Casablanca forward Thembinkosi Lorch. Although he is in good form, the former Pirates forward has been snubbed, but the coach has always defended his position.

“I also read the propositions of the media to take players with the group, and I was laughing. I was really laughing, because this shows again that some people in the media are not judging a player on his qualities but just because he’s a friend of theirs, or maybe they have an advantage to write that in the paper," Broos told the media in an earlier interview.

“Okay, we will talk about someone. So, in the last three months, there is only one name that always came back: Lorch, Lorch, Lorch. Did everyone see the performance of Lorch over the last two years? Nobody.

“He played in [Orlando] Pirates. He was out of the team; they kicked him out. He was happy that Rhulani [Mokwena] was in [Mamelodi] Sundowns. He came to Sundowns, he played a few games, and he finished. They kicked him out, also," he said.

“He went to Morocco, first year… Now, suddenly, in the last three months, he played well. Don’t you think that we don’t know that?" Broos added.

“But I don’t look at the player like, ‘Oh yeah, I like Lorch.’ No, and look at his quality offensively and defensively. Can he help the team? When I evaluate that player, I have to say, ‘No, he can’t help us. Finished, done.’

“And then some people can be angry, and some people can call me stubborn, whatever. They do what they want. I just decided, and that’s all. And the boys I decide on, the boys I call up, those are the boys I believe in, and they know it. I will never take somebody who I think will not help us."

In anticipation of a likely event, Broos placed Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners on the standby list that also has Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabo Moloisane.