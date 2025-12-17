+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mduduzi Shabalala, Bafana Bafana, June 2025Backpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

'Mduduzi Shabalala should enjoy his Christmas and New Year, but Oswin Appollis must learn to pass the ball! Kaizer Chiefs have got nothing to do with Bafana Bafana, so Hugo Broos must call up Iqraam Rayners; South Africa will deal with AFCON without Amakhosi' - Fans

In a match that was expected to help Bafana prepare adequately for AFCON, it ended up bringing an unexpected fear. A key player is now in a race against time to be fit just before the finals begin in Morocco. Should Oswin Appollis' injury fears be confirmed to be serious, Hugo Broos will be forced to look at his reserve list and pick a replacement.

After dealing with an off-pitch issue involving his top defender, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is now scratching his head over another issue.

During their friendly against Ghana on Tuesday, Appollis was kicked on the leg, raising fears he could be ruled out of AFCON. The Orlando Pirates forward received treatment after the game, but should the injury turn out to be serious, Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala is on standby. 

Appollis has been a key figure for Broos, and losing him before the AFCON finals will be a serious blow for the coach. The Belgian is taking his charges to Morocco, hoping to have a far better campaign than their last outing in Ivory Coast.  

The 1996 African champions came so close but ended up as the third-placed side. In Morocco, they hope to win the gold, and to do so, Broos must have his best players available. The former Polokwane City star is among them.

After the injury fear, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted to the news and who they believe is the perfect replacement.

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, September 2025Backpage

    Chiefs waiting for bad news!

    Standby FC is waiting for bad news - Lebohang Makhopochane

  • Oswin Appollis, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Appollis must learn

    Appollis should learn to pass the ball and not to allow defenders to closely mark him. Those guys are strong and fit; don't try to dribble too much – just pass and get to space for a pass - Ntobz Ndolie

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Mdu must enjoy festive season

    Mdu Shabalala must enjoy his Christmas and New Year because he's going nowhere, guys. No AFCON, no World Cup - Edward Manong

  • Oswin Appollis of South AfricaBackpagepix

    Appollis not injured

    This guy was not injured at all; he was just trying to see how the coach and supporters would react if he got injured - Sadam Collen

  • Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Rayner's best option

    But Chiefs have got nothing to do with Bafana; he must call Iqraam instead - Rocksolid Tlhogi Motlhamme

  • Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha of South AfricaBackpagepix

    This is Appollis AFCON

    Get well soon, Appollis. This is your AFCON. Broos playing his best players in a friendly match – what was he thinking? – Simon Khumalo

  • Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Bafana fine without Chiefs

    We do not want Chiefs players; we are fine at the moment. We will deal with AFCON without them - Navo Reddy

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Doomed without Appollis

    I'm a Kaizer Chiefs fan, but if Oswin Appollis won't be part of AFCON due to injury, we are doomed - Tshepo Ntshabelle

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Give Mdu a chance

    Give Shabalala a chance and protect Appollis; we need him at the World Cup – Rito Rsa

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Quick recovery Mdu

    Please get well very soon; we want you back in the Orlando Pirates squad - Daphne Ramoshu

