'Mduduzi Shabalala should enjoy his Christmas and New Year, but Oswin Appollis must learn to pass the ball! Kaizer Chiefs have got nothing to do with Bafana Bafana, so Hugo Broos must call up Iqraam Rayners; South Africa will deal with AFCON without Amakhosi' - Fans

After dealing with an off-pitch issue involving his top defender, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is now scratching his head over another issue.

During their friendly against Ghana on Tuesday, Appollis was kicked on the leg, raising fears he could be ruled out of AFCON. The Orlando Pirates forward received treatment after the game, but should the injury turn out to be serious, Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala is on standby.

Appollis has been a key figure for Broos, and losing him before the AFCON finals will be a serious blow for the coach. The Belgian is taking his charges to Morocco, hoping to have a far better campaign than their last outing in Ivory Coast.

The 1996 African champions came so close but ended up as the third-placed side. In Morocco, they hope to win the gold, and to do so, Broos must have his best players available. The former Polokwane City star is among them.

After the injury fear, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted to the news and who they believe is the perfect replacement.