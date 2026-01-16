+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Hugo Broos is crazy; he could've taken Fletcher Smythe-Lowe to AFCON not lead singer Ricardo Goss! But we have Kaizer Chiefs duo Brandon Petersen & Bruce Bvuma to succeed Ronwen Williams' - Fans

There have been questions about the future of South Africa in terms of the goalkeeping department, which has, in recent years, relied on the Mamelodi Sundowns star, who has a couple of years left before calling it a day in the national team. The likes of Sipho Chaine have been tipped to take over, but he sometimes struggles for consistency.

Recently, former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi blamed Premier Soccer League teams for over-reliance on foreign goalkeepers.

Chippa United's number one is Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali. For a very long time, Uganda's Denis Onyango was Sundowns' top goalkeeper, and Richards Bay have Kenya's Ian Otieno, who competes with Uganda's Jamal Salim Magoola.

Polokwane City heavily depends on another Kenyan goalkeeper, Brian Bwire, while Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi is from Zimbabwe.

Baloyi argues it might have problems in the future, especially when Ronwen Williams calls it a day. Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.

  • Danny Jordaan, SAFA, October 2025Backpage

    PSL & SAFA to emulate Egypt?

    The PSL and SAFA should implement the Egyptian Premier League style of having only South African keepers in every team, then all will be well - Nkululeko Ngoma Msomi 

  • Irvin Khoza, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Bring top goalkeepers to compete with locals

    I hold a different view; I think it doesn't really matter how many goalkeepers we bring in from other countries, we must just bring top-class custodians that are not going to be easily put on the bench. That will force our local guys not to relax but to work even harder to break through - Steven Lethabo

  • Renaldo Leaner of Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    Leaner, Smythe-Lowe are there

    We have Renaldo Leaner, Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, and that U17 national team goalkeeper, so we shouldn't be worried -  Kabelo Tsotetsi

  • FBL-CAN-2024-CIV-NGR-FINALAFP

    I'm celebrating Nigeria's loss

    At the moment, I am still celebrating that Nigeria lost to Morocco. We have a peaceful Africa - Dumisani Ndlela

  • Sipho Chaine of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Give Chaine a chance

    Create a healthy competition in the Bafana Bafana team; give Sipho Chaine a chance, he won't disappoint -  Ronald Rgm Makhubela

  • Bafana Bafana fans, Mbombela StadiumGOAL

    We have a solid Bafana Bafana

    Bafana Bafana had a bad AFCON, but it is not over. We actually have a solid team with a few changes needed. The AFCON results were a wake-up call to players who think they are automatically in the team, and now the coach is forced to bring in players he overlooked. I hate that we did not go further, but I think it’s what we needed - Bryce Packard

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    Every PSL team must have one South African keeper

    Every PSL team must have at least one South African goalkeeper to qualify to play in the League, and that goalkeeper must play at least five games in the League games plus two in the knockout competitions. Don't swear at me, please - Steve Sompeta Crawley

  • South Africa fansBackpage

    What's the essence when they are overlooked?

    What is the reason for nurturing this talent if they are not selected, even if they are doing well? - Frekkie Patsa 

  • Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma & Fiacre Ntwari, Kaizer Chiefs, July 2024Backpagepix

    SA have Bvuma and Petersen

    Bafana Bafana should not be worried about Ronwen Williams' successor because we have Kaizer Chiefs duo Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen - Thabo Sam

  • FBL-CAN-2024-NGR-RSAAFP

    Broos is crazy

    Hugo Broos is crazy, he should've included Fletcher Smythe-Lowe in that AFCON squad instead of lead singer Goss. That boy has the potential to be Williams' successor -  Bulelani Nav Ngwane

