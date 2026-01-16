'Hugo Broos is crazy; he could've taken Fletcher Smythe-Lowe to AFCON not lead singer Ricardo Goss! But we have Kaizer Chiefs duo Brandon Petersen & Bruce Bvuma to succeed Ronwen Williams' - Fans

Recently, former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi blamed Premier Soccer League teams for over-reliance on foreign goalkeepers.

Chippa United's number one is Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali. For a very long time, Uganda's Denis Onyango was Sundowns' top goalkeeper, and Richards Bay have Kenya's Ian Otieno, who competes with Uganda's Jamal Salim Magoola.

Polokwane City heavily depends on another Kenyan goalkeeper, Brian Bwire, while Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi is from Zimbabwe.

Baloyi argues it might have problems in the future, especially when Ronwen Williams calls it a day. Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.