Hugo Broos explains why he is 'a little bit disappointed' over Shandre Campbell's situation after snubbing Club Brugge's star for Bafana Bafana's friendly against Zambia

Apart from Campbell, other notable players who are not in Broos' squad are Relebohile Mofokeng, Grant Kekana, Thembinkosi Lorch, and Siyabonga Ngezana.

Although Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng and Ngezana are highly expected to be part of the final squad for the AFCON finals, there is little hope Campbell and Lorch will make the cut.

In fact, Broos took his time to explain why Lorch is not in his plans, even though the former Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns forward is doing rather well with Wydad Casablanca.

“His performance was not good. Then I followed him; he played, then he didn’t play. At Pirates, he dropped out of the team, and then he went to Sundowns because Rulani wanted him," he said.

"But after a few months, he didn’t play anymore. Ok, now he’s playing well in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future; I’m very sorry, this is not the future," added the Belgian.

“If I shouldn’t have other opportunities, maybe I should take him. Maybe! But it happened also four years ago with Themba [Zwane], and I wanted to look for opportunities, and I didn’t find them, and I had to go back to Themba, and it was a very good decision when I took him because you saw what happened to the team.

“But again, for Lorch for the moment, I don’t see, even though he has good performances in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team."