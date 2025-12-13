Hugo Broos explains what he will not tell Bafana Bafana players as 'it should be a very bad thing to do' ahead of AFCON amid controversial Mbekezeli Mbokazi comments

“Oh, pressure, you know, you make the pressure yourself a little bit. I know that everyone, and we know all that everyone expects. The only thing I heard the last three or four weeks, when I met someone outside or in the group when I did my groceries, was ‘Hey coach, we win AFCON,’" Broos said, as per iDiski Times.

"'Hey, coach, bring us the cup'. Everyone is expecting that, but you don’t have to come back every time with your players and say, ‘Hey guys, we have to be in the semi-finals.’

However, the former Cameroon head coach said he will not apply the same pressure on his players.

“Then you yourself put pressure on the team. They know it, and also, they want to win AFCON. Don’t think they don’t want to win AFCON," he explained.

"So, I don’t have to put pressure there, or I don’t have to repeat to them every two or three days, 'Hey guys, come on, we have to win it.' We don’t have to do that, and it should be a very bad thing to do because then, as a coach, you put the pressure on your team.”