High-ranking government official awaits Hugo Broos and SAFA's response regarding Bafana Bafana coach's Mbekezeli Mbokazi 'is a black guy and he will leave my room as a white guy' comments

“Mbokazi, he just arrived or will arrive in 15 minutes. I didn’t want to talk about it, but you asked the question, and you have the right to know that I’m not pleased about it,” Broos said.

"He let us know that he missed his flight yesterday in Durban; it was the coach of Pirates who informed me. And he was very angry that he missed his flight because, and that’s his word, ‘it’s an unprofessional attitude’.

“And I think I spoke already to you about the unprofessional attitude of South African players. Again, an example of it. Then Pirates sent me a message with nonsense – really nonsense – about why he missed his flight, and I will not tell you what they said – and that is the worst thing, that a club protects the player for his unprofessional attitude,” he continued.

“This is South Africa, and this is very bad – very, very bad. When you’re a 19-year-old guy and you receive a call-up from the national team for AFCON, and to play World Cup next year, and the coach gives you a few more days off, if you are somebody with a good attitude, you don’t even want those two days, and you are here on Monday with the other players."

Although he was furious with the 20-year-old former Bucs star, Broos promised a one-on-one talk with him, but his choice of words was very controversial.

“So, I will have a chat with him after training. And I can assure you he is a black guy, and he will get out of my room as a white guy. Because that I can’t accept. But I know why, I know why. Suddenly, Mboki is a star – he thinks he is a star," he said.

“This is the attitude of a star, ‘I will decide when I come’. I will explain it to him. I’m very angry, very angry about his attitude."