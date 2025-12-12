High-ranking government official awaits Hugo Broos and SAFA's response regarding Bafana Bafana coach's Mbekezeli Mbokazi 'is a black guy and he will leave my room as a white guy' comments
- Backpagepix
Broos' comments attract response from govt official
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has stated he is waiting for a response from the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Hugo Broos over the coach's recent explosive statement.
When Mbokazi failed to report to Bafana's camp early, Broos opened up and said he was angry with the defender's attitude and lateness. The former Cameroon coach did not stop there; he tore up Mbokazi's agent, who facilitated a move to Chicago Fire.
The comments have also attracted reaction from public entities like the United Democratic Movement (UDM) party, who called out the coach and described his comments as 'racially coded, derogatory, and gender-diminishing,' and cannot be dismissed as off-hand remarks.'
- Backpage
Broos furious
“Mbokazi, he just arrived or will arrive in 15 minutes. I didn’t want to talk about it, but you asked the question, and you have the right to know that I’m not pleased about it,” Broos said.
"He let us know that he missed his flight yesterday in Durban; it was the coach of Pirates who informed me. And he was very angry that he missed his flight because, and that’s his word, ‘it’s an unprofessional attitude’.
“And I think I spoke already to you about the unprofessional attitude of South African players. Again, an example of it. Then Pirates sent me a message with nonsense – really nonsense – about why he missed his flight, and I will not tell you what they said – and that is the worst thing, that a club protects the player for his unprofessional attitude,” he continued.
“This is South Africa, and this is very bad – very, very bad. When you’re a 19-year-old guy and you receive a call-up from the national team for AFCON, and to play World Cup next year, and the coach gives you a few more days off, if you are somebody with a good attitude, you don’t even want those two days, and you are here on Monday with the other players."
Although he was furious with the 20-year-old former Bucs star, Broos promised a one-on-one talk with him, but his choice of words was very controversial.
“So, I will have a chat with him after training. And I can assure you he is a black guy, and he will get out of my room as a white guy. Because that I can’t accept. But I know why, I know why. Suddenly, Mboki is a star – he thinks he is a star," he said.
“This is the attitude of a star, ‘I will decide when I come’. I will explain it to him. I’m very angry, very angry about his attitude."
- Backpage
McKenzie responds
As the public continues to debate whether Broos is right or not, McKenzie has said he is waiting to hear from SAFA and the coach himself.
"I’m awaiting the response from SAFA & Coach Hugo Broos before I comment. The comments made by the coach require clarification, as it is open to any interpretation currently," the minister said in a statement posted on X.
"My brother, a political party has lodged a formal complaint at the Human Rights Commission about our national coach. The media is asking me to comment as the National Minister; I prefer clarification before I say anything. What do you want me to do rather?"
- Backpage
Is the matter resolved?
According to Helman Mkhalele, Broos' assistant, the matter has been solved; their focus is now on AFCON.
“I won’t go to the actual, what you call, each and every point,” Mkhalele revealed.
“But I’d say that issue has been resolved because it is important for us to make sure that we resolve issues like that in order to make sure that we continue with our preparations.
“So the issue of Mbokazi has been settled."
Bafana are set for their final friendly game before heading to Morocco for the continental games. On Tuesday, the 1996 AFCON winners will face Ghana.