Hugo Broos dismisses critics as 'they have big mouths' and should 'shut up' when Bafana Bafana do good because 'it's all trash!'

Broos' comments and Bafana's performance are known to divide opinions, and as some ask for his dismissal, others say such a move is unwise.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye is among those who are calling for the coach's head, while ex-Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu wants the coach to stay.

“I hear that Tso Vilakazi says coach Broos must be fired. It’s still early in the year. And I think Tso is still in December,” Mahlangu said.

"He is a coach, and he has badges, but he is not coaching at all. Why is he not coaching so that we can see? He is so reckless with the way he speaks, and I think the current players will not respect him. Broos has done so much for Bafana, and sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose.

“I need to address something with your show that just criticises and only focuses on negative things. You do not have facts, and now you say Broos must be fired after he built the team. Now we have a pool of players, a database that we did not have before this guy," the former Bafana Bafana player added.

“Why would you fire a coach with only five months before the World Cup? What’s the new coach going to do in that short space of time?

“It has been a long time since we lost because of this guy. Our dignity is back. The stadiums were empty before Hugo Broos, but the support is back, and the stadiums are full, even though it’s not a full house.

"However, the support is back, and it’s nice at the stadiums. You guys need to respect our coach; you don’t respect our head coach," the 45-year-old continued.

“You have badges, but you are busy bashing other coaches. And you are not even coaching in the first division or lower leagues. I am defending South Africa and our head coach because we cannot ignore his record and his work. We now have a team and direction in our country.”

Despite Bafana's elimination, the 'Yes, keep Broos' camp is likely to win after Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said the coach is going nowhere.