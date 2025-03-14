'How much you paid the ref?!' - Bruno Fernandes hilariously accused by Man Utd team-mate of buying penalties after grabbing hat-trick against Real Sociedad

Bruno Fernandes was trolled by a Manchester United team-mate on the back of his hat-trick heroics, with a "how much you paid the ref" question asked.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Devils into Europa League quarter-finals

Captain bagged hat-trick & match ball vs Sociedad

Team-mates poked fun at his exploits afterwards Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱