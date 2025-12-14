+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How Mbekezeli Mbokazi can make it out of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ bad books ahead of the AFCON and World Cup

South Africa’s brightest young talent, Mbokazi, finds himself in the bad books of the no-nonsense Bafana Bafana coach and needs to work his way out to keep his dream of playing in the AFCON as well as the World Cup. Broos was left fuming after Mbekezeli Mbokazi, fresh from leading the Buccaneers to yet another cup triumph, arrived late for the national team camp in preparation for the upcoming AFCON.

Mbokazi missed his flight from Durban to Gauteng and arrived behind schedule, disrupting Bafana’s pre-tournament programme, much to the disappointment of Broos.

The Belgian mentor, known for his uncompromising approach to discipline, didn’t hide his anger and disappointment, with his wrath clear.

“He missed his flight yesterday in Durban. The coach of Pirates told me that he was angry about it and called it an unprofessional attitude,” an angry Broos told the media.

“This is South Africa, and this is very bad. When you’re a 19-year-old getting an AFCON call-up, you should be here early, not arriving late. Suddenly, Mboki is a star, and he thinks he can decide when he comes.”

Broos’ outburst had multiple layers that shocked many South Africans, with some feeling the coach might have crossed the line with some comments.

But football-wise, many can’t help but agree with the Belgian, as he was quick to nip the issue in the bud, sending a strong message to the other players in the process.

Mbokazi now has the big job to convince the former Cameroon coach that he is not a bad Apple that will spoil the bunch, as he looks to keep his Bafana dream alive.

Here, GOAL examines the sequence of events that led to Mbokazi's current situation and how he can redeem himself.

  • Mpumi Khoza, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Mbokazi’s meteoric rise

    Mbokazi had an incredibly fast ascent in South African football, going from a Diski Challenge player to a key defender for Pirates, Bafana Bafana, and attracting interest for a move to the MLS.

    During his brief stint at Pirates, the youngster displayed maturity beyond his tender years and has quickly become a household name in South African football.

    Naturally, his incredible performances for Pirates led to a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad, solidifying his status as one of the top young talents in the country.

    And by late 2025, reports emerged of a potential move to Major League Soccer, indicating global recognition, and the deal was eventually sealed with the player having now played his last game for Bucs after joining the Chicago Fire. 

  • Is the fame getting in Mbokazi’s head?

    Mbokazi is living every 20-year-old’s dream at the moment, and it would be easy for him to lose sight of the important things and let the fame get in his head.

    In less than a year, he made his Pirates debut, won two trophies, became a senior national team regular, and is now heading to the United States to join MLS side Chicago Fire.

    Mbokazi is quickly becoming the darling of Mzansi football, the future of the national team, and that could easily go into any player’s head.

    It is important that the youngster remains grounded and professional to ensure he remains at the top level for the longest period possible. 

  • Broos and Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Broos is unforgiving with ill-discipline

    The Bafana coach is known for being extremely strict and unforgiving when it comes to ill-discipline, viewing it as an "unforgivable sin" that undermines the team's professionalism and winning culture.

    Mbokazi could be in a position where his spot in the team is at risk going forward, judging from how Broos has handled such issues in the past.

    Broos has a firm policy, and anyone within the team knows that breaking his rules will not be acceptable or tolerated. This strictness is credited with helping to foster a competitive and highly disciplined culture within the Bafana Bafana squad.  

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Can he redeem himself

    Mbokazi will be working hard to try to change Broos' mind about him after this incident, hoping the Belgian doesn't stop believing in him.

    But after watching a player like Jayden Adams get back into the coach's good books after making mistakes, Mbokazi will be encouraged. 

  • Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    What’s next for Bafana

    Bafana are preparing to mount a serious challenge for a second AFCON title as they look to end a 30-year wait for the elusive crown.

    Before jetting off to Morocco, Bafana have one final stop in their preparations, with a friendly clash against Ghana set to take place at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

    Broos’ charges will then open their AFCON campaign against Angola on December 22 at the Marrakech Grand Stadium.  

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

