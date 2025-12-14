How Mbekezeli Mbokazi can make it out of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ bad books ahead of the AFCON and World Cup

Mbokazi missed his flight from Durban to Gauteng and arrived behind schedule, disrupting Bafana’s pre-tournament programme, much to the disappointment of Broos.

The Belgian mentor, known for his uncompromising approach to discipline, didn’t hide his anger and disappointment, with his wrath clear.

“He missed his flight yesterday in Durban. The coach of Pirates told me that he was angry about it and called it an unprofessional attitude,” an angry Broos told the media.

“This is South Africa, and this is very bad. When you’re a 19-year-old getting an AFCON call-up, you should be here early, not arriving late. Suddenly, Mboki is a star, and he thinks he can decide when he comes.”

Broos’ outburst had multiple layers that shocked many South Africans, with some feeling the coach might have crossed the line with some comments.

But football-wise, many can’t help but agree with the Belgian, as he was quick to nip the issue in the bud, sending a strong message to the other players in the process.

Mbokazi now has the big job to convince the former Cameroon coach that he is not a bad Apple that will spoil the bunch, as he looks to keep his Bafana dream alive.

Here, GOAL examines the sequence of events that led to Mbokazi's current situation and how he can redeem himself.

