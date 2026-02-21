How Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg helped Orlando Pirates sell Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Chicago Fire revealed
Fascinating story overshadowed by controversy
Mbekezeli Mbokazi's story of rising within a short period of time reads like a football fairytale.
From an unknown figure to becoming a standout starter for Orlando Pirates and establishing himself as Bafana Bafana's top centre-back within a short period of time is not only an exciting story but one worth making a move from.
As fascinating as his rise was, his exit from the Bucs became a hot topic for quite some time. His national team coach was against it, and Hugo Broos' comments were very controversial, although the Belgian later apologised.
But what remains a story that is least discussed is who, apart from his agent, played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in Mbokazi's transfer.
It has now emerged that Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director, Flemming Berg, was consulted before Chicago Fire made the move to sign the Mzansi star.
The Fire's coach, Gregg Berhalter, has revealed why they had to reach out to the Downs senior figure before deciding on whether to sign the defender.
How Mbokazi was identified
"It's no secret that Flemming and I have had a long relationship over the years. There are times when we ask him about talent in South Africa, and there are times when he comes to us,” Berhalter said via the SAFJA exclusive.
"We identified centre back as an area. That's where, through scouting, through connections in South Africa, we were able to identify Mbokazi. It was very exciting that a player at this age can play a leadership role with his team and can play for the national team," he added.
Mbokazi defends move
The 20-year-old acknowledged the controversy that his move created and said it was a difficult period, and he believes great things will happen at the right time.
“It was a bit hard during that period when a lot of people were talking about my move. “What people need to understand is that it’s not easy to move to a higher level. I am young, and I am still growing. Things will happen at the right time," the centre-back said, as per News24.
“I have to take things step by step. I will eventually get to where I am destined to be. We can’t jump steps and move to a certain level just because that’s what people think. You can’t rush to get to the top without cementing a solid foundation.
“Where I am at the moment, that means this is where I should be at this moment, and it’s the right place for me at the moment. I don’t see any problem with me being here (in the MLS). This is part of my development and growth," he added.
Mbokazi's big dream
Many of the critics who opposed the MLS believed the former Pirates star was destined for bigger leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, or even the French Ligue 1. To him, everything will happen at the right time.
“I will eventually get to where I am supposed to be when the time is right. I will not rush to move up," he added.
“I am grateful for the chance that I have been given, and I will grab it with both hands so that I end up where people think I deserve to be playing.”