How Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg helped Orlando Pirates sell Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Chicago Fire revealed

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's story of rising within a short period of time reads like a football fairytale.

From an unknown figure to becoming a standout starter for Orlando Pirates and establishing himself as Bafana Bafana's top centre-back within a short period of time is not only an exciting story but one worth making a move from.

As fascinating as his rise was, his exit from the Bucs became a hot topic for quite some time. His national team coach was against it, and Hugo Broos' comments were very controversial, although the Belgian later apologised.

But what remains a story that is least discussed is who, apart from his agent, played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in Mbokazi's transfer.

It has now emerged that Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director, Flemming Berg, was consulted before Chicago Fire made the move to sign the Mzansi star.

The Fire's coach, Gregg Berhalter, has revealed why they had to reach out to the Downs senior figure before deciding on whether to sign the defender.