How long will Viktor Gyokeres be out? Arsenal's 'fears' over injury revealed as striker faces further tests

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed his concern at losing Gyokeres to injury ahead of the Gunners' Champions League encounter. The Sweden international sustained the problem during Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley at Turf Moor, leaving the Arsenal manager fearful that he may be out for an extended period of time. "I am concerned because he hasn't had many muscular issues and he needed to leave the pitch and he was feeling something," he told reporters. "That's obviously never a good sign, especially for a player that is very, very explosive. So we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we'll announce the moment we know."

Gyokeres had opened the scoring in the match for Arsenal, before Declan Rice's goal sealed the win for the visitors, but was taken off at half-time after feeling some discomfort. The Gunners are hoping that the decision to substitute him after 45 minutes may have prevented the striker from suffering a more serious problem.