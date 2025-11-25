How Kaizer Chiefs star 'got Clive Barker excited' revealed as defender finally earns Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana recognition

Dias also revealed how Bafana's 1996 AFCON-winning coach was excited when he saw how talented and promising Cross was. Barker trained Cross and, at times, trained Cross and his teammates at the lower levels.

"I also remember the excitement in Clive Barker’s face when he first saw him during the time when he frequently came to be involved with our development after being moved from the first team," he added.

"What happened is that though Clive was the club’s technical director, he was fond of our development and would actually ask us to coach the boys himself on some days," Dias stated.

"Bradley was amongst the group that was sent through Clive’s hands, and they all loved the experience. It is always encouraging when our boys go on to play professionally and then get to be considered for the national team."

"We can easily tell the boys that we have now that Bradley was also once just like them as a 13-year-old at the club."