How to fix Real Madrid: Six problems Carlo Ancelotti must solve to get European champions back on track

Los Blancos have fallen behind Barcelona in La Liga and have not looked like potential Champions League winners as yet

Real Madrid were meant to win it all this season. How could you add Kylian Mbappe to a La Liga and Champions League-winning side and not get better? A super-team had been assembled at Santiago Bernabeu, and with age on their side, they had the potential to become an unstoppable force over the next half-decade or so.

In reality, though, it hasn't been that easy. Madrid haven't been worse with Mbappe, but they haven't quite convinced either. Losses to Lille in the Champions League and Barcelona in La Liga highlighted some key issues in the side. Meanwhile, the retirement of Toni Kroos is proving to be far more significant than many might have expected before the season.

Madrid are now nine points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona - albeit with a game in hand - and find themselves flirting with the possibility of missing out on automatic qualification for the last 16 of the revamped Champions League. Alarm bells aren't ringing yet, but things are looking a little shaky in the Spanish capital.

Fortunately, there are identifiable problems and workable solutions as Carlo Ancelotti looks to get Madrid back on track...