Honest Ahanor: Why Italy are so keen to cap Atalanta's teenage defensive star as quickly as possible

Having demonstrated he'd not been in any way adversely affected by his knee injury, Ahanor was a player in demand, with AC Milan, Roma, Monaco and, inevitably, Chelsea all linked with one of the most gifted young defenders in Europe. In the end, though, Ahanor rather understandably felt his development would be best served by a move to Atalanta, a club synonymous with improving players.
"Knowing that so many top teams were interested in me is a pleasure," Ahanor admitted, "but I had no hesitation in choosing Atalanta."
La Dea agreed to pay Genoa an initial €16 million, plus a potential €4m in bonuses, for a player who had made just six appearances at senior level. However, Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi was in no doubt that the Bergamaschi's famed recruitment team had made another bargain buy.
"He's a player we've known for many years and have followed for a long time, having even had the opportunity to play against him with our youth teams," Percassi explained. "He's a player who has always stood out for his great qualities on the pitch, and, getting to know him, he pleasantly surprised us with how he shows himself to be more mature than his age even off the pitch."
Then-coach Ivan Juric was just as impressed by Ahanor, and when Isak Hien was forced off injured just 27 minutes into Atalanta's Serie A clash with Torino on September 21, he turned to the 17-year-old. Ahanor gave an excellent account of himself in his side's 3-0 win and, coincidentally, made his first start for his new club against Juventus the following weekend.
Three days later, he got his first taste of Champions League football in the closing stages of Atalanta's loss to Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes before playing all 90 minutes of the matchday-two win over Club Brugge at the New Balance Arena.
Ahanor has featured regularly since then and another injury, this time to Sead Kolasinac on January 3, allowed him to lock down a starting spot under Juric's successor, Palladino, before Saturday's red card in Como.