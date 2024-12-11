'High-risk' Man Utd fans arrested over organised mass BRAWL in crackdown ahead of Manchester derby against rivals City

Getty Images SportPeter McVitie'High-risk' Man Utd fans arrested over organised mass BRAWL in crackdown ahead of Manchester derby against rivals CityManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester CityPolice have arrested 10 suspected high-risk Manchester United fans following a series of raids in a crackdown on football violence.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGMP confirm arrests after dawn raidsCrackdown on violence ahead of Manchester derbyAction taken after brawl with Twente fansFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱