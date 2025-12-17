High-ranking government official discloses two separate bonuses for Bafana Bafana players amid rumours of unresolved issues over payments after Ronwen Williams' 'strange' camp statement
Unhappy Bafana Bafana players?
There have been speculations about the government and the South African Football Association not settling Bafana Bafana bonuses ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) starting in Morocco on Sunday, December 21.
In a recent interview, South Africa captain Ronwen Williams confirmed that things have not been running smoothly in camp despite a massive task awaiting them in the biennial competition.
Having finished third in the 2023 edition, Hugo Broos' men hope to go all the way in the forthcoming tournament in North Africa.
What Williams said to the media
The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper has explained how the situation was in the camp in the last couple of days and how it affected the players.
“Obviously, it’s been a strange camp, very stop-start, with players coming in and out for obvious reasons,” the 33-year-old stated.
"It’s been unusual, but we’ve still managed to get a lot of work done. That’s the most important thing, and I believe the boys are ready for AFCON.
"We have the support of the country now, unlike the last time we played at AFCON. The fans are behind us, we can feel it, and hopefully that support will give us extra motivation throughout the tournament," Williams concluded.
Doctor Khumalo spills the beans
Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo disclosed that the players were not settled in the recent game against Ghana, which Bafana Bafana won by a solitary goal. He then made his wish ahead of the team's departure to North Africa for the prestigious continental competition.
"Let us continue to do what makes us look best on the field," the 58-year-old former attacker said in his analysis on SABC Sport.
"Let us hope our players are clear-minded, because I heard via the grapevine that the camp is not okay.
"So they are still fighting for something. I hope and wish that when they get there [to Morocco], everything is resolved,” Khumalo concluded.
McKenzie rubbishes bonus rumors
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has confirmed that the issues surrounding the bonuses have been resolved.
"We’re seeing lots of unnecessary and incorrect speculation about AFCON bonuses," the government official took to his social media to explain.
"Player bonuses have already been agreed, separate from what we as the government are giving. Right now, all we need to do is rally behind the players and the team. We’re winning this Cup!" he concluded.
What is Broos anticipating?
The experienced Broos insists it will not be an easy outing on Monday against Angola, but he remained positive that Bafana Bafana will get a positive result.
“You know, I saw Angola playing in the [2026 FIFA World Cup] qualifiers. They played at home and lost the game 1-0 [against Libya on September 4, 2025]. If they played that game 10 times, they would win it nine times," the veteran tactician said in a presser.
"So, they are a good team, and you can be sure about that. They have some good players and are very tactical. "Now, with the new coach, he is always giving something extra, and the players always want to prove themselves. "So, that means we will have a tough opponent next week on Monday. But on the other side, I believe in my team. I also believe in what my team has already done in the past," Broos added.
"We have beaten better opponents than that [Angola]. So, that means we don’t have to be afraid and should be confident in ourselves, but they will not give us presents because we will have to play at our highest level, and winning against them is enough.
"We don’t have to think about 2-0 or 3-0, but any win will be a better result for us," he concluded.