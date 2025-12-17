High-ranking government official discloses two separate bonuses for Bafana Bafana players amid rumours of unresolved issues over payments after Ronwen Williams' 'strange' camp statement

There have been speculations about the government and the South African Football Association not settling Bafana Bafana bonuses ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) starting in Morocco on Sunday, December 21.

In a recent interview, South Africa captain Ronwen Williams confirmed that things have not been running smoothly in camp despite a massive task awaiting them in the biennial competition.

Having finished third in the 2023 edition, Hugo Broos' men hope to go all the way in the forthcoming tournament in North Africa.