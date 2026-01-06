GOAL
Hidden Gems FC: Sunderland shot-stopper Robin Roefs stunning English and Dutch fans with his Premier League heroics
'Signing of the season'
When Roefs made his way towards the visitors' dressing room at the City Ground, the home of Nottingham Forest, Sunderland's staff and players all stopped their quiet chatter to loudly cheer and applaud their new goalkeeper, who had quickly become a fundamental part of the newly-promoted side's early success upon their return to the Premier League. He had just saved his team from conceding a goal in masterful fashion to help secure victory, and that was not the first – nor would it be the last – time that he produced the goods this season.
Upon his arrival into English football, Roefs quickly stood out for his confidence, calmness, his ability on the ball and, above all, his saves. In Sunderland's recent draw against Manchester City, he once again proved why he is already a fan favourite with the Black Cats' supporters as the game transformed into a stand-off between Roefs and Gianluigi Donnarumma, two of the best goalkeepers in England – if not Europe – this season.
After the game, former Watford striker Troy Deeney declared Roefs the "best signing of the season" during his analysis for the BBC while Jamie Carragher included the Dutchman in his combined Premier League XI for the first half of the campaign.
"I'm very impressed with him. He's had a brilliant start to his Premier League career at Sunderland, which has one of the best defences in the league. And he's played a big part in that," the ex-Liverpool defender told Sky Sports. Or, as one Sunderland supporter put it on X: "I would throw my dog off the bridge if I knew Roefs was standing below to catch him."
Whichever way you want to say it, Roefs is making a big impression on Wearside.
Superb stats
Standing at 6'4", Roefs can claim to have the best save percentage in the Premier League this season (79%), while he has also caught the most balls (30), made 67 saves - an average of 3.5 per game - and kept seven clean sheets.
He has prevented a total of 3.71 expected goals and also saved the only penalty taken against him. And to think that this is only Roefs' second full season as a regular, first-choice goalkeeper, is quite mind-boggling.
Biding his time
During the 2023-24 season, Roefs was considered a talent at NEC Nijmegen, but he was forced to oplay second fiddle to first-choice goalkeeper and seasoned Dutch international Jasper Cillessen.
"I was able to test myself against Jasper every day," he recalled to Voetbal International. "He knows exactly what is required at the highest level. Jasper was, of course, an example to me. If my career turns out like his, I'll take it.
"Jasper sometimes made it look easy, while it can be quite difficult for other goalkeepers. Jasper has been a great help to me, both on and off the pitch. I could always ask him anything and he was very open with me. While I was behind Jasper, I felt that I was getting closer [to a starting spot]."
When Cillessen left for Las Palmas a season later, Roefs rose to the occasion. In his debut season, the then-21-year-old made a big impression, though the self-critical goalkeeper saw things differently.
"Am I satisfied with this season? The short answer: no," he revealed. "I've had too many moments where I didn't look good. That shouldn't happen to me. Once a season at most, but not three times."
On the move
"If something good comes along, I'm willing to consider it" said Roefs in February 2025 when asked by VI about the prospect of a transfer. "But I'm not assuming that will happen this summer."
How wrong he was. Sunderland approached NEC, leaving general manager, Wilco van Schaik, astonished.
"That's the fastest transfer I've ever seen," he revealed on the De Grote Bestuurskamer podcast. "It was truly unprecedented. At one point, Carlos Aalbers (NEC's technical director) came in with a piece of paper. He said, 'Look at this, mate: €9.5 million from Sunderland'. I immediately responded: 'Take it! Where do I sign?'
"Aalbers wanted to continue negotiations, but I was not interested. 'Are you completely mad?', I asked him. However, negotiations did ultimately take place. Within 20 minutes, €10.5m was on the table, plus three bonuses of €1m. In the end, the transfer negotiations took no more than 20 minutes."
'Next Van der Sar'?
Roefs certainly owes his transfer to his performances in the Under-21s European Championship during the summer of 2025. It was at that tournament where he really distinguished himself from his fellow goalkeepers, impressing against Portugal as the 10-man Dutch fought to remain in the game, and he was excellent again in the semi-final loss to eventual winners, England.
"Am I going too far if I call you Edwin van der Sar?", a Ziggo Sport-reporter asked Roefs during the competition. "Well, that's very enthusiastic, I think," he responded. Still, it should come as no surprise that he caught the eye of Sunderland's scouts during the summer.
Ironically, Roefs was not expected to be first choice for the tournament, but due to an injury to Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, he ended up playing every game in a twist of fate that could come to define his career.
World Cup-bound?
For Sunderland, the transfer has proven to be a golden move. Roefs fought his way into the starting line-up during pre-season and manager Regis Le Bris has no intention of taking him out of the starting XI as the Black Cats go in search of European qualification.
The ultimate reward for Roefs, though, came at the end of August when Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman called him up for the Oranje's World Cup qualifiers against Poland and Lithuania. Roefs is still to make his debut for the national team, but a starting place at next summer's World Cup is far from unthinkable, even if the man himself sees things differently.
"Bart Verbruggen is doing really well," Roefs told Voetbalzone in November. "So then there's no reason to change anything. Besides, Mark Flekken is also a very good goalkeeper. I just have to keep going and be ready when that opportunity comes."
Four years ago, as NEC's third-choice goalkeeper, Roefs watched the World Cup in Qatar from the comfort of his friends' sofa. Now, he has the chance to not only head to North America as part of the squad, but potentially play his part.
"Back then, no one had heard of me. And now here I am. That's how fast football can change... Just being there would be great at my age. Of course you dream of playing, but that doesn't have to happen right now. Step by step."
