Hidden Gems FC: How N'Golo Kante went from almost never making it to the world's favourite footballer

When Kante won the PFA Player of the Year award in 2017, his characteristic speech quickly spread around the world. "Thank you everyone, thank you for the applause," said the then-26-year-old with an endearing smile plastered on his face. The tremor in his voice, the many 'uh's' and the nervousness which became evident from the of sweat on his forehead made for adorable sight.

"This is a huge honour. It's very special to be here, because a few years ago I was still playing in the lower divisions in France. Five years ago, I wasn't even a professional footballer..."

That's what makes Kante's story so remarkable. How is it possible that this likeable, humble midfield warrior remained unnoticed for so long? To find the answer, we must first return to a western suburb of Paris: Rueil-Malmaison, where Kante, the son of two Malian parents who moved to the French capital in 1980, grew up.

"From a young age, I developed a love for football," Kante recalled in 2023 during an interview with the Premier League's YouTube channel. As a boy, he signed for JS Suresnes, who were then playing in the ninth tier of the French football pyramid. "That's where I learned about life in football and got used to working hard. The coaches there often put me in a team with older, taller and physically stronger boys. I made up for that difference with hard work and tenacity."

Pierre Ville, one of Kante's coaches at the French amateur club, has been asked many questions about his time at Suresnes: "My first memory of him is of a little guy who couldn't even reach the top of the table. He was not even four feet tall, but he arrived here with a huge smile and just wanted to play football quietly. He always had that little smile on his face."