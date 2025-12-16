Hidden Gems FC: Didier Drogba, Luca Toni and football's top 10 late bloomers

After being released by hometown club Sheffield Wednesday at 15, Vardy ended up working at Trulife, a carbon fibre factory, while earning £30 a week playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels. By the age of 23, he'd long since given up on ever turning pro.

His career began to take off, though, after being picked up Halifax Town in the summer of 2010, with Vardy enjoying a prolific year at The Shay that earned him a move to Fleetwood Town, who were playing in the fifth tier of English football at the time. Vardy enjoyed an even better debut season with The Fisherman in the Conference Premier and was signed by Championship outfit Leicester City at the age of 25.

The rest of his story is known to almost everyone, with Vardy going on to play a pivotal role in the most remarkable title triumph in Premier League history by scoring netting 24 times in the Foxes' dream-like 2015-16 campaign.

He eventually left Leicester in the summer of 2025, after 200 goals in 500 appearances for the club, but is now taking Serie A by storm with Cremonese, underlining that Vardy's love for the game is still as strong as ever. Indeed, if anyone is living proof that it's never too late to chase your dreams, it's Jamie Vardy.