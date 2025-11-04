Hidden Gems FC: Why Barcelona, Man Utd, Real Madrid and more are chasing Levante hotshot Karl Etta Eyong

Etta Eyong was granted his first-team debut in January 2024 when he came on as a substitute against Alaves in La Liga, but that would prove to be his only senior appearance for Cadiz before he was snapped up by Villarreal that summer for a fee of €1.5 million. He again made a home for himself among the reserve ranks, though a twist of fate shortly after his arrival changed Etta Eyong's career forever.

"In my last year at Villarreal, there was an injury problem with another striker," he recalled to Canal+. £The coach looked at me and asked, 'Can you play in attack?' I replied, 'Yes, I can. No problem'." The rest, as they say, is history, and Etta Eyong went on to score 19 goals in 30 appearances for Villarreal B while also laying on six assists.

He was rewarded with a handful of first-team minutes towards the end of the campaign, and ensured he made himself known to fans of The Yellow Submarine by netting a dramatic late winner against Girona for his maiden La Liga goal.

That strike preceded an impressive pre-season over the summer of 2025, and by the time the new campaign came around, Etta Eyong was handed a starting role by Marcelino. The youngster took the opportunity and ran with it as he netted on the opening day against Real Oviedo before providing assists in each of the next two games before the end of August.