'Hey Jude, you got this' - England sensation Bellingham stars in incredible new adidas film featuring David Beckham, Frank Lampard & Stormzy as midfielder looks to end 58 years of hurt at Euro 2024 Jude BellinghamEnglandEuropean ChampionshipReal Madrid

England star Jude Bellingham has starred in an incredible advert supporting the Three Lions as they hunt for their first major trophy in 58 years.