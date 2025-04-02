Hero! Brave Mamelodi Sundowns fan details how he saved the life of an Esperance supporter during skirmishes at Loftus Versfeld after Caf Champions League match

The Brazilians did themselves a favour by claiming victory over the Tunisians but that sparked some trouble in the grandstands.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sundowns beat Esperance in a Caf CL match

Both clubs' fans clashed after the game

A Masandawana fan details how he saved an Esperance supporter 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱