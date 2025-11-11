Helman Mkhalele's hopes of replacing Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana head coach boosted as South Africa discover World Cup opponents

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhaele has enrolled for the CAF A Coaching License, which is set to be hosted by the Lesotho Football Association.

The former Malatyaspor and Kayserispor winger, who was nicknamed the Midnight Express during his playing days, will be joined by his fellow Bafana Bafana legend David Nyathi and ex-PSL striker Mpho Maleka during the coaching course.

Nyathi has worked for Ajax Cape Town (Cape Town Spurs) as an assistant coach and for SAFA as the chief scout, while Maleka has coached several clubs, including Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Marumo Gallants.

The course will be held between 18 and 25 November at the Bambatha Ts'ita Sports Arena in Maseru, Lesotho.