The heir is ready! Jonas Urbig 'surprises' Bayern Munich bosses to put pressure on Manuel Neuer as succession plan accelerates

When Bayern signed Urbig in the summer of 2025, the move was widely viewed as a savvy investment for the future - a talented young German goalkeeper brought in to learn the ropes behind a legend. However, just months into his tenure, the 22-year-old has reportedly shattered those expectations. According to Bild, Urbig has been a revelation at the Bavarian club, impressing the coaching staff and hierarchy with a level of performance that suggests he is ready for the biggest stage sooner rather than later. The report claims that Urbig has "surprised" the bosses with his maturity and quality in training, effectively forcing himself into the conversation as a genuine competitor rather than just an understudy. Sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are believed to be delighted with the development, which validates their decision to bring him to Bavaria. While the plan was always for Urbig to challenge eventually, his rapid adaptation has accelerated the internal timeline regarding the club's goalkeeping succession.

Despite his heroics on the training ground, match minutes have been hard to come by for the youngster, primarily due to the enduring fitness of the man in front of him. Urbig has made just four competitive appearances for the club this season - restricted to early DFB-Pokal rounds and two Bundesliga matches - but he has seemingly done enough behind closed doors to convince the staff he is ready for more.