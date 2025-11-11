AFP
'He told me to enjoy the moment' - Armando González credits Chicharito Hernández after becoming Chivas’ new scoring champion
Armando González finishes as joint top scorer
González closed out a memorable season by becoming the Liga MX Apertura 2025 Golden Boot winner, netting 12 goals to share the honor with Paulinho of Toluca and Joao Pedro of Atlético de San Luis. The 21-year-old forward ended a six-year drought for Chivas without having a top scorer and did so in style, scoring in the final match against Monterrey.
Credits Chicharito for his advice and mentorship
González revealed Hernández played a pivotal role in his mental preparation for the final stretch of the tournament.
“Javier told me not to worry about it - that if it happened, it happened, and if not, I should still be proud of what I’d accomplished,” González said. “He told me to enjoy it, to let things flow, because moments like these are special.”
Denies rumors of locker-room tension
Amid recent rumors suggesting Hernández had caused friction in the dressing room, González firmly denied the speculation.
“Everything that’s said about Javier and Chivas is false,” he stated. “I see him every day, and what he wants most is for the team to grow and for Chivas to be champions.”
The young striker emphasized that personal accolades come second to the team’s objectives.
“I’m happy to win the scoring title, but our main goal is to win the championship,” he said. “It’s not common for a Mexican player to win the Golden Boot, so it’s something to be proud of. This is just the beginning - I have to keep working hard every day.”
González also touched on his call-up to the Mexican national team for the upcoming friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay.
“You always hope for the best. If it happens, I’ll give 1,000 percent for the national team,” he said.
Paulinho shares the Golden Boot
Meanwhile, Paulinho’s story added another layer of sportsmanship to the race for the scoring crown. During Toluca’s 2–0 win over América, the Portuguese forward - after earning a penalty in the 56th minute - surprised everyone by letting teammate Helinho take the kick that sealed the victory.
“I took a hit to the head and didn’t feel 100 percent. I wasn’t going to risk the team’s win just for the Golden Boot,” Paulinho explained post-match, embodying the selflessness that defined Toluca’s championship run.
