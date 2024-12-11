'He said what?!' - Pep Guardiola clashes with Ilkay Gundogan over 'complicated' assessment after Man City crisis continues with Champions League defeat at Juventus

Pep Guardiola appeared to disagree with Ilkay Gundogan's assessment of Manchester City's damaging 2-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Coach at odds with his own player

Gudogan claimed City 'overcomplicate things'

Guardiola's side in danger of UCL exit Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱